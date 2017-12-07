Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Expected To Return Vs. Coyotes After Three-Game Absence

The Boston Bruins finally are starting to get healthy.

Only two players were absent from practice Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden. Torey Krug didn’t participate as part of his maintenance day, while Ryan Spooner was inactive due to a lower body injury.

Both Krug and Spooner will be game-time decisions Thursday, but the B’s are expecting the return of Jake DeBrusk against the Coyotes. The 21-year-old winger had missed the last three games with an upper body injury.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images