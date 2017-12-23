Bruins Notes: Tuukka Rask Enters Holiday Break Playing Best Hockey Of Season

Remember when Tuukka was playing like one of the worst goalies in the NHL?

Well, those days appear to be over.

The Boston Bruins netminder has reestablished himself as one of the league’s best goaltenders, with Saturday’s 30-save performance in the B’s 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings offering the latest evidence.

The Bruins have won four straight games, and are an impressive 13-3-1 in their last 17 contests. And while backup goalie Anton Khudobin certainly deserves some of the credit, so too does Rask, who has been stellar as of late. Check out these numbers:

Rask now 8-0-1 (.944) in his last nine starts

Save pct over nine starts: .948 — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) December 23, 2017

Rask, 8-0-1 with only 13 GA over the 9 starts. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) December 23, 2017

Yeah, not bad.

Rask now is 16th in the NHL with a .918 save percentage, and his 2.28 goals-against average is good for fifth in the league. Those numbers represent one of the biggest turnarounds you’ll ever see in a month, as Rask ranked 50th and 39th in those same categories back on Nov. 22.

If the Bruins are going to get back to the playoffs and, more importantly, make some noise in the postseason, they need Rask to be at his best. And over the last month, he’s been about as good as we’ve ever seen him.

Here some other notes from Bruins vs. Red Wings:

— As he does every year, Rene Rancourt serenaded the TD Garden crowd with Christmas Carols between periods.

A garden legend Rene Rancourt serenading the crowd between periods. Merry Christmas fans. pic.twitter.com/FDq3lHQKc7 — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) December 23, 2017

— It was a big day for David Backes, who welcomed his second child to the world.

We welcomed our new addition this morning at 1:12am. Dawson Michael Backes. 8 lbs 9 oz. Mom is an absolute warrior and I have never been more proud of someone. By far the toughest in the family. pic.twitter.com/s4fkkb0Lpg — David Backes (@dbackes42) December 23, 2017

— The Bruins have had a pretty good five weeks, to say the least.

Bruins this week: 4-0-0

Time playing with lead: 90:35.

Time with deficit: 0:00. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) December 23, 2017

Bruins enter Christmas break with 4-0-0 run this week. Now 13-3-1 (.794) last five weeks. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) December 23, 2017

— Outside of a tough stretch earlier this season, the Bruins have been great under head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Bruins since Cassidy took over bench in Feb. 2017: 37-18-6 (.656). — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) December 23, 2017

— As of Saturday afternoon, the Bruins are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

