Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins Rookie Forward Jake DeBrusk Continues To Shine Offensively

by on Tue, Dec 19, 2017 at 9:52PM
1,215

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is just starting to kick into high gear in his first NHL season.

After a scoreless first period against the Buffalo Sabres, DeBrusk found the back of the net halfway through the second period, putting the Bruins ahead 1-0.

The rookie winger has appeared in 27 games with eight goals scored this season.

To see DeBrusk’s goal, watch the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team