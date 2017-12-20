Bruins Rookie Forward Jake DeBrusk Continues To Shine Offensively

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is just starting to kick into high gear in his first NHL season.

After a scoreless first period against the Buffalo Sabres, DeBrusk found the back of the net halfway through the second period, putting the Bruins ahead 1-0.

The rookie winger has appeared in 27 games with eight goals scored this season.

