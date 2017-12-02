Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Ryan Spooner Blows By Flyers Defense For Smooth First-Period Goal

by on Sat, Dec 2, 2017 at 2:52PM
Ryan Spooner’s first goal of the season was an impressive one.

The Boston Bruins center has had an injury-plagued season thus far, but broke out in a big way against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Thanks to a great steal and pass from Noel Acciari, Spooner was able to catch the puck in stride and blow by Philly’s defense before putting Boston up 1-0.

To Watch NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the first-period tally, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

