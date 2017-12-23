Bruins’ Ryan Spooner, Riley Nash Expected To Play Saturday Vs. Red Wings

The Boston Bruins won Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets despite missing a few key players in the middle of the ice.

Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash each missed the B’s 2-1 shootout win with an illness, while Brad Marchand battled through his sickness to help Boston improve its record to 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that both Spooner and Nash are expected to play Saturday when the Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings after feeling better on Friday.

