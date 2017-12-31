Bruins’ Torey Krug Maintains Gap Control In First Period Vs. Senators

Torey Krug had a difficult game Thursday against the Washington Capitals, as the Boston Bruins defenseman ended up getting benched toward the end of the 4-3 shootout loss at Verizon Center.

Much of Krug’s struggles came in the form of gap control, but that was not the case in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

Krug played an inspired six minutes at Candian Tire Centre, moving his feet well and maintaining gap control to help Boston take an early 1-0 lead.

To see the breakdown of Krug’s first period, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo viaBill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images