Bruins Turn To Anton Khudobin In Big Road Test Vs. Predators

The Boston Bruins will need stellar goaltending against the Nashville Predators on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Boston has won two straight games behind veteran netminder Tuukka Rask, but the B’s will turn to Anton Khudobin in net against the defending Western Conference champion Predators.

Khudobin has played well this season for the Bruins, going 7-0-2 with a 2.24 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

To hear more about Rask and Khudobin, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Webster Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images