Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Makes Multiple Saves During Key Sequence Vs. Jets

The Boston Bruins were shorthanded Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, but Tuukka Rask more than made up for the difference.

The veteran goaltender was fantastic at TD Garden, stopping 37 of the 38 shots that were sent his way in a 2-1 shootout win for Boston.

While all of Rask’s 37 saves were important, there might not have been a bigger sequence than when he blocked a rocket off the stick of Blake Wheeler and was able to slide his body to save the rebound attempt that was fired by Josh Morrissey.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images