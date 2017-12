Tuukka Rask was on his A-game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

The Boston Bruins goalie stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Bruins picked up a 3-0 win. Rask made plenty of great saves on the afternoon, but the best of the bunch came on Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

To watch NESN’s Andy Brickley breakdown Rask’s DCU Save of the Game, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images