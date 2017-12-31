Bruins Were Sharp ‘In All Aspects’ Of Game In 5-0 Win Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins played brilliant hockey Saturday night in a dominating 5-0 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Boston scored three power-play goals, managed the puck well and got stellar goaltending from Tuukka Rask to rebound from the 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals they suffered Thursday.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy lauded his team’s all-around play Saturday, noting they played well “in all aspects” of the game against the Senators.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images