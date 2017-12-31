Bruins Overtime Live

Bruins Were Sharp ‘In All Aspects’ Of Game In 5-0 Win Vs. Senators

by on Sat, Dec 30, 2017 at 11:49PM
The Boston Bruins played brilliant hockey Saturday night in a dominating 5-0 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Boston scored three power-play goals, managed the puck well and got stellar goaltending from Tuukka Rask to rebound from the 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals they suffered Thursday.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy lauded his team’s all-around play Saturday, noting they played well “in all aspects” of the game against the Senators.

To hear Cassidy’s full postgame comments, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

