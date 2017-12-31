Bruins Wrap: Boston Uses Huge Second Period To Destroy Senators 5-0

Make that two routes of the Ottawa Senators in four days for the Boston Bruins.

The B’s hammered the Sens 5-1 at TD Garden on Wednesday, and Boston continued to dominate its Atlantic Division rival Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Boston scored three power-play goals, and netminder Tuukka Rask stopped all 25 shots that were sent his way in a 5-0 win for the Black and Gold.

The Bruins dominated the Senators from the opening puck drop, and they put the game in a way in a three-goal second period that saw Noel Acciari, Ryan Spooner and David Krejci light the lamp.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 21-10-6, while the Senators fell to 12-17-8.

Here’s how it all went down:

SPOON IT

Boston got off to a quick start at Candian Tire Centre. The Bruins went on the power play at the 6:59 mark of the first period when Derick Brassard was sent to the box for slashing.

It didn’t take the B’s long to cash in on the man advantage, either. Krejci, who was playing for the first time in six contests, ripped a wind-up shot from the point that Mike Condon was able to save, but the goalie gave up a long rebound that Spooner was able to stick home.

Hometown boy @RSpooner2376 gives the #NHLBruins the 1-0 lead on the PP pic.twitter.com/BtsheYBeDg — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 31, 2017

1-2-3 PUNCH

The Bruins started to bury the Senators in the second period.

First, Torey Krug slipped the puck to Acciari in the middle of the ice, and the fourth-line winger slapped a backhand shot past Condon to make it 2-0 B’s at the 3:29 mark in the second frame.

Boston struck again two minutes later when Spooner blocked Ben Harpur’s shot at the point and turned it into a breakaway. Spooner beat Harpur down the ice and put the backhand shot past Condon for his second goal of the night.

Speed kills. Ryan Spooner’s 2nd goal of the night, 3-0 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/aUPXkYxBwi — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 31, 2017

Boston wasn’t finished in the second frame, though. The B’s scored their second power-play goal of the game at the 13:29 mark of the period. Charlie McAvoy unleashed a shot from the point that was stopped by Condon, but Krejci crashed the net and rammed home the rebound to give the Bruins a four-goal lead.

6th of the season for David Krejci pic.twitter.com/0hMOtYr9rY — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 31, 2017

GAME OVER

Boston added another tally in the early moments of the third period when Patrice Bergeron tipped home a Krug shot from the point.

Patrice Bergeron’s redirect gives the #NHLBruins the 5-0 lead on the PP pic.twitter.com/1xzWCKUCG0 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 31, 2017

UP NEXT

The B’s will take the ice again in 2018 when they visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Puck drop from Barclays Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images