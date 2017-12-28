Bruins Wrap: Riley Nash Scores Twice In Boston’s 5-1 Win Over Senators

The last time the Ottawa Senators visited TD Garden, they closed out their first-round NHL playoff series against the Boston Bruins with a Game 6 overtime victory.

Wednesday night’s result between the Atlantic Division rivals featured a much different result.

The Bruins jumped all over the Sens from the get-go and cruised to a wire-to-wire 5-1 victory. Riley Nash provided the bulk of Boston’s offense, while Kevan Miller, Danton Heinen and David Backes pitched in tallies as well.

With the win, the Bruins improve to 20-10-5, while the Senators fall to 11-16-8.

Here’s how it all went down:

FIRST-PERIOD FRENZY

The opening 20 minutes had just about everything.

It didn’t take Boston very long to open the scoring, as Miller roofed his first goal of the season just over five minutes into the first period. The Bruins defenseman jumped all over a rebound off a Backes shot attempt and blasted the puck past Senators goalie Craig Anderson to give the B’s an early lead.

KEVAN MILLER GRABS THE REBOUND AND LIFTS IT HOME! 1-0 BRUINS! pic.twitter.com/AUavGbGrPd — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) December 28, 2017

While the Bruins’ first goal came as a result of brute power, their second tally was a product of finesse. A little over three minutes after Miller’s strike, Ryan Spooner guided a perfect pass across the goalmouth, which Heinen effortlessly placed in the back of the net to put Boston up 2-0.

Ryan Spooner feeds Danton Heinen and it’s quickly 2-0 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/reDQDDDhEq — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 28, 2017

There also were some fisticuffs in the first frame courtesy of Tim Schaller and Fredrik Claesson. After the Senators defenseman blindsided Noel Acciari with a hit to the head, Schaller came to the defense of his teammate by dropping the gloves with Claesson, and it’s safe to say Boston’s representative in the bout got the best of his opponent.

Tim Schaller fights Fredrik Claesson after his hit on Noel Acciari #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8S9Qj2mICD — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 28, 2017

This would be Claesson’s last appearance of the evening, as he was issued a game misconduct for his hit on Acciari.

THE RILEY NASH SHOW

The second period was all about Boston’s second-line center.

Just over a minute into the second frame, Nash beat All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson up the ice and slipped a wrist shot past Anderson’s glove side to give the B’s a 3-0 advantage.

Riley Nash beats Erik Karlsson and gives the #NHLBruins the 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/C8qo9ko1j9 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 28, 2017

But Ottawa quickly countered Nash’s third goal of the season. Following a strong offensive series in Boston’s zone, the Sens capped off their impressive puck movement with an absolute bomb off the stick Thomas Chabot.

History would repeat itself in the closing minutes of the period, though, as Nash finished off a terrific individual effort with a pretty backhanded goal to push the Bruins’ lead back to three.

VICTORY SECURED

The third period didn’t feature nearly the same amount of fireworks as the first two frames, as Boston went into defense mode with a comfortable lead intact. In fact, the Bruins only registered seven shots on goal in the closing 20 minutes of regulation, one of which being a last-minute tally off the stick of Backes. Ottawa logged nine shots in the period, but its improved offense was to no avail, as the visiting team failed to even flirt with a comeback in the B’s dominant win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins play the second night of a back-to-back Thursday against the Washington Capitals. Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images