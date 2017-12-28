Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Young Players Look Poised, Focused After Three-Day Holiday Break

by on Wed, Dec 27, 2017 at 8:53PM
The Boston Bruins are playing their first game after a three-day holiday break, but the Black and Gold didn’t look like it had any rust during the first period against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ young players especially looked poised and focused, as Matt Grzelcyk fed Ryan Spooner who slid a cross-net pass to Danton Heinen for the B’s second goal of the night.

For a breakdown of this sequence, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

