Bryce Petty Struggling To Put His Helmet On Perfectly Sums Up Jets’ Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a rough season for the New York Jets, and one moment Sunday put the icing on the cake.

The Jets’ offense was getting ready to take the field for the first time at Gillette Stadium after the New England Patriots took a 7-0 lead, but quarterback Bryce Petty had a minor struggle putting his helmet on. The Baylor product tried to squeeze his head into his helmet but couldn’t quite get it all the way on, causing him to sit down in frustration before trying again.

Inspiring start for Bryce Petty and the Jets pic.twitter.com/3t9LvfGCxb — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 31, 2017

Oh, Jets.

New York was the punchline of the preseason with many pundits and commentators predicting an 0-16 season for the Empire State’s favored sons. And while the Jets have at times looked competent on their way to a 5-11 record, they still lack a franchise quarterback who can both put his helmet on and lead them back to the playoffs.

Of course, this could have had something to do with the frigid temperature at Gillette Stadium, but it’s hard to tell with the way the Jets’ season has gone

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images