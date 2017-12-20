Bubba Wallace Announces Air Force Sponsorship With Awesome ‘Slo-Mo’ Video

Darrell Wallace Jr. already is bringing a new energy to Richard Petty Motorsports.

Wallace posted a short video Monday to reveal that the United States Air Force will sponsor his No. 43 Chevrolet for two Monster Energy Cup Series rounds in 2018. The deal marks the tenth consecutive season that Richard Petty Motorsports will partner with the Air Force.

But rather than focus solely on the two organizations’ long-standing relationship, the video highlights RPM’s new rookie driver — specifically, his “one of a kind personality.” Wallace, instead of using editing to make a typical “Top Gun”-like intro scene, chose a more realistic, and hilarious method.

“Hey look, guys. I’m walking in slow motion.”

It's time to buzz the tower. Ready to fly with @usairforce / @USAFRecruiting in 2018! pic.twitter.com/bLdqZY2Ex8 — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) December 18, 2017

All jokes aside, Wallace said in RPM’s press release that he’s honored to promote the Air Force on his Camaro during the July Race at Daytona International Speedway and the Veteran’s Day race at Phoenix Raceway.

“I’m proud to join the men and women of the Air Force and represent them on and off the track,” Wallace said. “I’m also really looking forward to meeting the next wave of Airmen and play my part to engage, inspire and bring awareness to the unique opportunities which lie within our United States Air Force. I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with some Airmen and they are the best at what they do. I admire them for their service and the protections they provide our country.”

The 24-year-old sure has come a long way in the last year, as he’s gone from scouring for sponsors in solar eclipses and Austin Dillon’s beard, to representing one of the branches of the U.S. military.