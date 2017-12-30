Bucks Beat Thunder On Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Controversial Game-Winning Dunk

Photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA has had its fair share of controversial endings in the last week, and there was another head-scratching finish Friday in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were trailing the Milwaukee Bucks by three when Russell Westbrook drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game with 4.7 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drove the baseline and dunked to give Milwaukee the lead with 0.9 seconds remaining.

But it appeared that Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds before he took off for his dunk.

The officials, however, were unable to review the play, as a player stepping out of bounds is not a replay trigger and Milwaukee escaped with a 97-95 win.

Here’s a video of the chaotic last 10 seconds:

The end of the Thunder-Bucks game was insane 😳 pic.twitter.com/e3Zr7dYhj4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2017

We can’t wait for the NBA’s “Last Two Minute Report” for this game.