Cam Newton ‘Disgruntled’ By Jerry Richardson’s Choice To Sell Panthers

Cam Newton isn’t exactly excited about the upcoming shakeup within the Carolina Panthers’ organization.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who has owned the team since its inception in 1995, has decided to sell the franchise amid allegations of workplace misconduct. Richardson has been accused of sexually harassing female employees, as well as directing a racial slur at an African American employee.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Newton shared his thoughts on Richardson’s decision to sell.

Cam was among the leaders and captains who met w/ Jerry Richardson before announcement of sale came Sunday. Cam says he left the meeting "disgruntled" b/c didn't want Richardson to sell. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 20, 2017

Newton also sympathized with Richardson, who he says has “enlightened” him throughout his tenure with the Panthers.

“Before I say anything, I take sexual assault extremely serious,” Newton told reporters, as transcribed by The Washington Post. “But allegations? That’s a different thing.”

“In this day and time, it’s almost you’re automatically guilty until proven innocent. Rather than, in the rights of the judicial system, you’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. So everything I’ve heard were allegations and nothing was actually proven.”

The Carolina quarterback attempted to relate to Richardson by recalling his own trials with “allegations.”

Cam Newton: "I basically almost got an NCAA violation — almost got suspended — because of an allegation. … And in my case it was false." — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 20, 2017

The incident Newton is referring to dates back to 2010, when his NCAA eligibility was called into question after allegations surfaced that his father, Cecil, sought large sums of money in order for his son to play at a premier college. After a 13-month investigation, the NCAA failed to find any substantial evidence against the Newtons.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images