Carmelo Anthony’s Reported Offseason Plan Involved Chris Paul, LeBron James

As his New York Knicks tenure came to a close, Carmelo Anthony began to envision the next chapter of his career, and it’s safe to say he dreamt big.

In a recent story for ESPN, Ian Begley revealed conversations Anthony reportedly held with friends regarding his next step, which he hoped involved fellow All-Stars and close friends.

“(Anthony had) been talking to friends about teaming up with Chris Paul and, eventually, LeBron James in Houston and how the Rockets could match up with the defending champion Golden State Warriors,” Begley writes. “He went as far as to detail individual matchups between that hypothetical Rockets team and the Warriors, surmising that he and the Rockets could take out the Warriors. For most of the offseason, Anthony was confident that the Knicks and Rockets would get a deal together.”

Houston appeared to be the front-runner to land Anthony over the offseason, but the Oklahoma City Thunder eventually surfaced as the surprise team to swing a deal with the Knicks. Paul, James Harden and the Rockets currently own the NBA’s best record at 25-5, while Anthony, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder are a mediocre 16-15.

However, there’s still a chance Anthony’s previous wish can come true. He’s a free agent at season’s end, while James has the opportunity to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers over the summer. The Rockets would have to work some serious salary-cap magic to bring in both Anthony and James, but we’ve seen crazier things happen in the league.

