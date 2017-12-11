Carson Wentz Injury: Eagles Confirm QB Tore ACL, Ending MVP Candidate’s Season

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes just took a major hit.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the team’s worst fears Monday afternoon when he announced quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. The injury, of course, ends Wentz’s MVP-caliber season dead in its tracks.

It’s unclear what the Eagles will do at quarterback, but the job appears to belong to Nick Foles in the short term. The journeyman signal-caller replaced Wentz in the third quarter Sunday and played OK. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 42 yards and most importantly took care of the football.

Foles has plenty of experience in his career, making 36 starts during two stops with the Eagles as well as stints with the then-St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. Foles, who owns an 88.1 career passer rating represents a significant drop-off from Wentz who was having a breakout year in his second season. However, Foles at has proved to be at least competent at times throughout his career, but Philly’s hopes for a Super Bowl have been significantly damaged.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images