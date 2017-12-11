Carson Wentz Injury: Eagles Reportedly Fear QB Suffered Torn ACL Vs. Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles endured their worst nightmare Sunday afternoon.
Late in the third quarter of the Eagles’ Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Carson Wentz sustained a knee injury while diving for the end zone. Wentz’s knee appeared to buckle after his leg was sandwiched by Rams defenders Mark Barron and Morgan Fox.
Wentz finished the drive, which was completed with a with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery. But despite staying on the field, Wentz continued to favor his knee.
This would be Wentz’s last play of the afternoon, as the second-year QB made his way to the locker room following the Jeffery touchdown and never returned. Nick Foles took over under center following Wentz’s departure.
While Wentz has yet to undergo an MRI on his knee, the Eagles reportedly are fearing the worst for their star signal-caller.
If it is indeed an ACL tear for Wentz, it would be a devastating end to a brilliant campaign.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images
