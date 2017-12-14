Casey Mears Looks To Split Time Between NASCAR, Red Bull GRC In 2018

Another big-name seasoned NASCAR driver is looking to hop on the rallycross bandwagon.

Casey Mears is considering broadening his horizons by making the switch to dirt racing in 2018. Mears, while speaking to The Checkered Flag’s Dominik Wilde on Monday, revealed he has his sights set on Red Bull Global Rallycross and/or Stadium Super Trucks.

The 39-year-old’s comments come roughly one month after retired NASCAR racer Carl Edwards said he too is interested in testing a GRC Supercar.

“I’ve been speaking with Robby Gordon in the Stadium Super Truck program, I think that’s a really cool up-and-coming-series and I’d definitely like to be involved with the GRC, It looks like a lot of fun,” Mears said. “I think there’s enough difference between all those that it could leave room for doing a bit of both so we’ll see how it works out.”

Although Mears is keeping his eyes peeled to opportunities outside of NASCAR, he reportedly also intends to run races in a stock car. As was the case in 2017, however, he likely won’t have a full-time ride.

“Right now I’m talking to a few NASCAR programs to do maybe limited stuff,” Mears told Wilde. “I don’t have anything that would be a full-time ride in a NASCAR series.”

GRC is full of drivers, such as Steve Arpin and Scott Speed, who previously raced in NASCAR, but claim Supercars the most exciting things they’ve driven. As a result, we have no doubt Mears would take a liking to the production-based racers.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images