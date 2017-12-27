Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Is Tired Of Being Asked About Trade From Celtics

Isaiah Thomas isn’t looking in the rearview mirror.

After two-plus seasons with the Boston Celtics, the star guard was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the offseason in a blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Though the deal went down over four months ago, Thomas continues to grab headlines with comments regarding his transition from the C’s to the Cavs. Though it might seem like IT is dwelling on the past, he believes it’s not his fault that the narrative is continuing.

In a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, Thomas explained why talks of the trade still occur despite his desire to focus on the present.

It’s funny how people think I keep bringing up the dumbass trade situation. It’s the media asking the same dumbass questions about it. So it’s obvious they want to keep it going. It’s not like when I’m interviewed I’m asking them can you PLEASE bring up the trade please lol. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 26, 2017

Don’t get mad at me like im sitting here wanting to still talk about the trade. Get mad at the person interviewing me lol. Get mad at the questions not the REAL answers! These post were for the people who think I’m salty about the trade… Good morning to y’all too lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 26, 2017

Though Thomas makes a valid point, he chose a pretty inopportune time to try and shut down talks of his days in Boston. The Celtics and Cavs will meet on Jan. 3 at TD Garden, which very well could mark Thomas’ debut with his new team.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images