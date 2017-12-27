Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Opens Up About Injury, Trade From Celtics In ESPN Interview

Isaiah Thomas soon will return to the NBA court bearing that familiar chip on his shoulder.

As he nears his comeback from a long-term hip injury, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard gave a candid interview Tuesday with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, in which he vowed to silence doubters and earn the lucrative contract he wants.

Thomas also revealed the extent of the grudge he still bears against the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge for sending him to the Cavs last summer in a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving.

Thomas might make his Cleveland debut against the Celtics on Jan. 3 at TD Garden.

