Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Says Reception From Celtics Crowd ‘Better Be Good’

Does Isaiah Thomas deserve a warm reception when he returns to TD Garden?

Most reasonable Boston Celtics fans probably believe so — as does Thomas himself.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard is nearing a return from the hip injury that’s kept him sidelined since the Celts traded him to the Cavs during the offseason. Considering Cleveland will be in Boston to play the Celtics on Wednesday, Jan. 3, many are hoping Thomas returns to the court in time for the matchup with his former team. And if that happens, Thomas expects the Garden crowd to give him the ovation he deserves.

“It better be good,” Thomas said while talking to reporters Friday. “It will be good.”

Thomas, of course, would love to play against the Celtics, a team he has so many great memories playing for.

“If I’m able to play, it’s going to be a really special game for me,” Thomas said. “I’ts gonna be emotional because I gave my heart to that city and they showed genuine love back, and that’s how we feel about each other. If I am able to play that game, it’ll be a good one.”

Watch Thomas talk about his comeback and potential return against the Celtics in the video below, via Sports And News:

Let’s hope Thomas is able to suit up Wednesday night.

Say what you want about the All-Star guard and everything he’s said since the trade went down, but there’s no denying how great Thomas was in Boston, nor that he deserves to feel the love from the Garden crowd when he returns.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images