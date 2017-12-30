Cedric Maxwell Has Hilarious Call In Final Moments Of Celtics-Rockets

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you were listening to the radio broadcast of the Boston Celtics’ incredible win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday, consider yourself lucky.

And if you weren’t, settle in and prepare yourself for a great 45 seconds.

The Celtics trailed all game, with the exception of a last-second hook from Al Horford that put the C’s up by one. On the ensuing inbound, Marcus Smart drew a foul and seal the win.

Boston’s radio broadcast team of Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell is always entertaining, but Maxwell in those final moments is radio broadcasting at its finest.

Take a listen:

Cedric Maxwell with an amazing call on that last seconds of Celtics-Rockets game. All you need to watch today! aaaaaAAaaaahhhhh AaaAAAaaaahh 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NzHW1wtD05 — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) December 29, 2017

Hey, sometimes the moment is just too big for words.

Hopefully he got his Cheetos.