Celtics (Again) Make Charles Barkley Eat Words With Huge Comeback Win

Charles Barkley might want to stop doubting the Boston Celtics.

Sir Charles drew the ire of Celtics fans last month when he made it clear before and during the team’s 92-88 win over the Golden State Warriors that he didn’t think Boston was a legitimate NBA Finals contender. He even guaranteed the Celtics wouldn’t beat the Warriors or hold Golden State to under 94 points that night.

The Celtics’ eventual comeback victory over the Warriors obviously made Barkley eat his words, as he later gave Boston props and endorsed Kyrie Irving’s MVP candidacy. But it did little to deter the former NBA All-Star-turned-TNT basketball analyst from again writing off the Celtics during their game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

The Celtics trailed the Rockets 62-38 at halftime, prompting Barkley to declare the game “O-V-E-R.”

Charles Barkley really needs to stop making predictions about the Celtics… pic.twitter.com/4z5GcdAqKg — Celtics Junkies (@CelticsJunkies) December 29, 2017

The comment effectively pissed off many C’s fans, who later ripped Barkley as Boston erased a 26-point deficit en route to a thrilling 99-98 win at TD Garden.

Charles Barkley said this Celtics-Rockets game was over SMH that mentality is why he never won a championship 🤷‍♂️ — Evan Yee (@Evan_Yee) December 29, 2017

The #Celtics want Charles Barkley to taste his words for a week. (Kidding, they don't give a damn about Chuck.) — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) December 29, 2017

Remember when Charles Barkley said it was over at halftime? #Celtics #TeamShaq — Nick Petrillo 💎 (@nickypetrillo) December 29, 2017

All I’m saying is, last 2 times Charles Barkley opened his mouth and said the Celtics can’t win, they came back and won. (First time, Golden State, now Houston) 🤷🏽‍♂️ keep doubting — ☘️Celtics Army☘️29-10 (@Celticcs) December 29, 2017

What’s that Kenny Smith or Charles Barkley? Can’t hear you saying, this game is O-V-E-R anymore for the Celtics coming back from a 26 point deficit and winning. Shut up. #Celtics #NBAonTNT — Tyler Morris (@TMorris1995) December 29, 2017

Hmmm…??? Who was that guy who said at half-time: "This game is OVA!!" It wasn't that prognosticator named Charles Barkley, was it? 😂😂😂#DontListenToBarkley 😂😂😂 — Vincent Wright (@VincentWright) December 29, 2017

Yasss! I'm so tired of listening to Charles Barkley say the #Celtics aren't good enough. They have now beaten the Rockets, Warriors and Thunder. And GS only scored 88 points… need I say more? — Jolie Davis (@joliedavis33) December 29, 2017

I knew celtics were coming back as soon as Charles Barkley said it was over — Joshua (@Josh34_) December 29, 2017

Every time Charles Barkley says the Celtics will lose they come back. Keep talking Chuck @NBAonTNT — Noah Hermany (@noahhermzz) December 29, 2017

Charles Barkley: This game is OVER for the Celtics

Celtics beat the Rockets

The Barkley Blessing is going strong folks #NBA — Mo The Muse (@MoTheMuse) December 29, 2017

Charles Barkley says Celtics can’t beat Warriors or Rockets playing small ball. Um, pretty sure they beat the both! #Celtics — Scott Lewis (@ScottLewis22) December 29, 2017

#NBAonTNT how Sir Charles Barkley looked when the Celtics won the game pic.twitter.com/RQ4QsD9hnk — twinzo4352lowend (@twin057) December 29, 2017

Charles Barkley said O – V – E -R at the half of the @HoustonRockets vs @celtics saying #Celtics had no chance What does he have to say Now 😛 #Celtics @NBAonTNT #CelticsWin — Jasmine Roman (@JassyBooks) December 29, 2017

I missed a great comeback and finish in the Rockets/Celtics game because Charles Barkley said the game was over at halftime! #NBAONTNT — Frankie J (@Frankie33J) December 29, 2017

@NBAonTNT has Charles Barkley correctly called a situation involving the Celtics right once all season? — Zachary Adams (@grizzlyzadams) December 29, 2017

Charles Barkley… Made To Look Stupid By The Boston Celtics since 1984. https://t.co/SOO4eFG50m — Jon Duke (@csl_duke) December 29, 2017

What about them Celtics?! Those that're not ready, need to because we're for real! Charles Barkley should have more faith in us. #CelticsWin #Celtics — down5_4329 (@chardin1207) December 29, 2017

Take notes, Chuck. People don’t forget. Especially when you’re wrong … twice.

