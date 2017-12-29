Celtics (Again) Make Charles Barkley Eat Words With Huge Comeback Win

Charles Barkley might want to stop doubting the Boston Celtics.
Sir Charles drew the ire of Celtics fans last month when he made it clear before and during the team’s 92-88 win over the Golden State Warriors that he didn’t think Boston was a legitimate NBA Finals contender. He even guaranteed the Celtics wouldn’t beat the Warriors or hold Golden State to under 94 points that night.
The Celtics’ eventual comeback victory over the Warriors obviously made Barkley eat his words, as he later gave Boston props and endorsed Kyrie Irving’s MVP candidacy. But it did little to deter the former NBA All-Star-turned-TNT basketball analyst from again writing off the Celtics during their game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
The Celtics trailed the Rockets 62-38 at halftime, prompting Barkley to declare the game “O-V-E-R.”
The comment effectively pissed off many C’s fans, who later ripped Barkley as Boston erased a 26-point deficit en route to a thrilling 99-98 win at TD Garden.
Take notes, Chuck. People don’t forget. Especially when you’re wrong … twice.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP