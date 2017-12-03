Celtics Benefit From Suns’ Horrendous Defense In Hilarious Sequence

The Phoenix Suns nearly pulled off an upset of the Boston Celtics on Saturday, and maybe they would have had it not been for their nightmarish defense.

The Suns are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, and the Western Conference club manifested this notion in an absolutely horrible possession at TD Garden.

During the third quarter of the contest, Celtics guard Marcus Smart launched a 3-pointer, with not one Boston player situated in the paint for a rebound attempt. Yet somehow Phoenix allowed the basketball to return right back to Smart, who hoisted another attempt from beyond the arc.

The Suns put in a little more effort on Smart’s second 3-point shot, but Al Horford still managed to keep the offensive possession alive for the C’s. And after the big man maneuvered to the corner and realized no Phoenix player even attempted to defend him, Horford cashed in by sinking a 3-point bucket.

Check out the Suns’ ugly defense (if you can call it that) in the clip below:

This is the last game of open gym. pic.twitter.com/ucpr0ODaTw — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 2, 2017

Yikes.

It was a productive day at the office for the Celtics, as six players scored in double figures in their 116-111 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images