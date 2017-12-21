Celtics Fans Go Crazy Over Guerschon Yabusele’s Hilarious 3-Point Celebration

Guerschon Yabusele doesn’t see much game action for the Boston Celtics, but the rookie forward made the most of his opportunity Wednesday night at TD Garden.
Yabusele logged four minutes in the first half of the Celtics’ matchup with the Miami Heat, scoring six points on a pair of 3-pointers. And on his second bucket from beyond the arc, Yabusele unleashed his now signature celebration: a bow-and-arrow into a dab.
Whether you call him The Dancing Bear or Dabusele, the 22-year-old clearly has become a fan favorite among the Celtics faithful.
Keep dancing like nobody’s watching, Guerschon. Even though tens of thousands of people are.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP