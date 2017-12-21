Celtics Fans Go Crazy Over Guerschon Yabusele’s Hilarious 3-Point Celebration

Guerschon Yabusele doesn’t see much game action for the Boston Celtics, but the rookie forward made the most of his opportunity Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Yabusele logged four minutes in the first half of the Celtics’ matchup with the Miami Heat, scoring six points on a pair of 3-pointers. And on his second bucket from beyond the arc, Yabusele unleashed his now signature celebration: a bow-and-arrow into a dab.

Whether you call him The Dancing Bear or Dabusele, the 22-year-old clearly has become a fan favorite among the Celtics faithful.

CORRECTION:

Guerschon Yabusele is a Leon Powe level fan favorite. Maybe more so. #Celtics https://t.co/jKPyErEVES — Jon Duke (@csl_duke) December 21, 2017

Guerschon Yabusele is the most electric player in the NBA — Brett Orzechowski (@BMOrzechowski) December 21, 2017

Guershon Yabusele firing an arrow and dabbing after his second three is the single greatest thing I've ever seen in my life — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) December 21, 2017

Yabusele single handedly making the dab look cool again is a wild storyline to this season — myles (@Myles__B) December 21, 2017

The world would be a better place if Guerschon Yabusele hit a 3-pointer every night. pic.twitter.com/Erzl4aZf3O — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) December 21, 2017

Keep dancing like nobody’s watching, Guerschon. Even though tens of thousands of people are.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images