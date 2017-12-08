Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Might Wear Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Goggles To Protect Eye

Jaylen Brown might bring back some dark memories for Boston Celtics fans Friday night.

The Celtics guard missed Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks because of a swollen right eye caused by a contact lens issue, according to MassLive’s Jay King. The eye, which Brown couldn’t see out of Wednesday morning, will force him to wear protective goggles for the next week or so.

And although he reportedly has a few options to choose from for Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Brown is considering busting out a pair of retrospects akin to the ones made famous by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Brown’s mother apparently is in favor of her son rocking the vintage look.

“I told my mom and she got a kick out of it. She thought it was pretty funny,” Brown said Friday at the AT&T Center. “I told her I might go with the retrospects, the Kareem Abduls. She’s a supporter of that.”

In case you’ve forgotten Abdul-Jabbar’s iconic goggles, here’s a refresher:

Sorry to do that to you, Celtics fans.

Now, while Brown might look like the NBA’s all-time leading scorer Friday night, he better not try any of Abdul-Jabbar’s patented moves. That is, unless he doesn’t mind not getting the ball.

“I’m not looking forward to Jaylen being in the goggles,” Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said, via King. “I already told him the first possession that I pass him the ball and he does something that’s not Jaylen Brown-like, I’m not passing him the ball.

” … Obviously I’m joking. But I told him that.”

Personally, we wouldn’t mind seeing a sky-hook or two out of the rising star.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images