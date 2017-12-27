NESN Live

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye Out With Injury Vs. Hornets

by on Wed, Dec 27, 2017 at 6:39PM
The Boston Celtics will be without two of their better defensive players Wednesday night.

Both Jaylen Brown and Semi Ojeleye will be inactive for the C’s in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Brown will be sidelined with a knee injury, while Ojeleye continues to nurse a bad back.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images

