Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye Out With Injury Vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics will be without two of their better defensive players Wednesday night.

Both Jaylen Brown and Semi Ojeleye will be inactive for the C’s in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Brown will be sidelined with a knee injury, while Ojeleye continues to nurse a bad back.

To hear from coach Brad Stevens ahead of Boston’s game against Charlotte, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images