Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Has Hilarious Reason For Not Missing College

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum is willing to admit that he misses college, but not everything that comes with it.

After a strong freshman season at Duke, Tatum was selected No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in this year’s NBA draft. Everything has worked out quite nicely for the 19-year-old, as he’s posting off-the-charts numbers for a first-place team.

Following Boston’s 111-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Tatum cited wild fan bases and ever-lasting friendships as reasons why he misses Duke. But there is one major aspect of the collegiate lifestyle that he’s happy to have moved on from.

“Yeah, I miss college,” Tatum said. “I miss college a little bit. But I didn’t really like going to class that much. I’m good where I’m at.”

Sure, Tatum no longer has to bury himself in chemistry books or tirelessly work on a math problem. However, he now finds himself with a new kind of homework, such as reviewing game film and studying upcoming opponents.

But we have a feeling he very much prefers the latter over the former.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images