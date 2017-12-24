Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Embarrasses Bulls’ Defense With Incredible Handles

Kyrie Irving is a magician with the basketball.
The Boston Celtics guard boasts some of the best handles in the NBA, and his craftiness was on full display Saturday night on back-to-back possessions against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.
First, Irving busted out a smooth behind-the-back dribble to evade Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen and then dish the rock to Aron Baynes, who finished the flashy sequence with a layup.
Kris Dunn soon would become Irving’s next victim by way of handles that made it seem as though the Celtics point guard had the basketball attached to a string.
Irving seemingly torches opposing defenses on a nightly basis, but these highlight-reel plays never get old.
Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images
