Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Embarrasses Bulls’ Defense With Incredible Handles

by on Sat, Dec 23, 2017 at 8:11PM
Kyrie Irving is a magician with the basketball.

The Boston Celtics guard boasts some of the best handles in the NBA, and his craftiness was on full display Saturday night on back-to-back possessions against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

First, Irving busted out a smooth behind-the-back dribble to evade Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen and then dish the rock to Aron Baynes, who finished the flashy sequence with a layup.

Kris Dunn soon would become Irving’s next victim by way of handles that made it seem as though the Celtics point guard had the basketball attached to a string.

Irving seemingly torches opposing defenses on a nightly basis, but these highlight-reel plays never get old.

