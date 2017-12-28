Celtics’ NBA G League Team Acquires Former No. 1 Pick Anthony Bennett

Photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

Remember Anthony Bennett? You know, the guy who the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted No. 1 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft?

Well, he’s headed to New England.

That’s because the Maine Red Claws, the Boston Celtics’ NBA G League affiliate, announced Thursday they’d acquired Bennett from the Northern Arizona Suns, the Phoenix Suns’ affiliate. Here are the details of the trade:

G-League Maine has traded for former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett. Red Claws get Bennett and Northern Arizona's third-round pick while NA gets former Harvard standout Wesley Saunders and 2nd-round pick. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 28, 2017

Bennett, of course, is one of the most colossal busts in NBA history. Still just 24 years old, the UNLV product has played for the Cavs, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout his four-year career, the Toronto native has averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

Now, just because Bennett plays for the Celtics’ G League squad doesn’t mean he’s controlled by the Celtics. Like the majority of G League players, Bennett is available for any NBA team to sign/”call up.” So, by NBA standards, Bennett is a free agent.