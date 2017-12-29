Celtics-Rockets Officials Made Correct Calls On James Harden, NBA Announces

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics’ thrilling 99-98 come-from-behind win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday wasn’t without controversy.

After cutting the lead to one with 13 seconds to play, Boston got the ball back after Rockets star James Harden was called for an offensive foul on Marcus Smart. Harden was called for another offensive foul after the Celtics took the lead, and the All-Star shooting guard ripped the officials following the game.

But as it turns out, the NBA deemed that their two-man officiating crew got both the calls correct in its “Last Two Minute Report” that was released Friday.

League’s last 2 minute report deems both of James Harden’s charges on Marcus Smart as correct calls. But refs missed multiple travels on Celtics. pic.twitter.com/755QAx9MKE — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 29, 2017

The NBA, however, did deem that the referees missed two critical traveling violations in that span, including one on Al Horford’s game-winning hook shot.

While the Celtics might have gotten away with one Thursday, the Rockets have only themselves to blame for blowing a 26-point lead.