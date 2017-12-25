Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Christmas Day at TD Garden will feature a matchup of two of the NBA’s premier point guards.

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics will host John Wall and the Washington Wizards in a showdown between two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

This will be the first meeting between the Celtics and Wizards since Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series last season. However, the C’s roster looks much different this time around, which will allow for a new rivalry to be born.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Wizards online:

When: Monday, Dec. 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images