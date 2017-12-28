Celtics Wrap: Balanced Scoring Leads Boston To 102-91 Win Vs. Hornets

Photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images

It was a tale of two halves for the Boston Celtics, but all that matters is the end result — a 102-91 win.

The Celtics looked like the team that won 16 games in a row earlier this season when they got out to a 20-point lead during the first half of Wednesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

But the C’s of the last two weeks reared their ugly head in the second half, as the Hornets erased Boston’s large lead and turned the fourth quarter into a dogfight.

While the Celtics were unable to close out the game Monday against the Washington Wizards, they slammed the door on the Hornets on Wednesday thanks to a balanced scoring effort and big plays from Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum.

Irving led the Celtics with 21 points, while Al Horford (20 points, 10 rebounds), Tatum (18 points), Terry Rozier (15 points) and Shane Larkin (11 points) also scored in double figures for Boston.

Kemba Walker did everything he could for Charlotte, dropping 24 points in a losing effort.

The Celtics improved to 28-10 with the win, while the Hornets fell to 12-22.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

NO BROWN

Jaylen Brown made the trip to Charlotte but did not suit up Wednesday after injuring his right knee during the Celtics’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Christmas Day.

BACK ON TRACK

The Celtics have been sliding lately, but they looked like their old selves in the first quarter against the Hornets. Boston jumped out to a 28-16 lead after one frame, as the C’s held the Hornets to 26.1 percent from the field and forced six turnovers in a one-sided opening quarter. Tatum led the Celtics with eight points while Irving chipped in with seven.

COMPLETE HALF

Boston played its best basketball in quite some time during the first half at Spectrum Center. The C’s shot 52.6 percent from the field, including going 11-for-18 from 3-point range to take a 60-44 lead at the break.

The Celtics held the Hornets to 35 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from the long distance, as Larkin (nine points) and the Boston bench put some distance between themselves and the Hornets in the second period.

Irving led the C’s with 12 points, while Horford added 11 and Tatum chipped in with eight. Walker paced all scorers with 13 points in the half.

KEMBA TIME

Walker, who led all scorers at the break, had a huge third quarter as the Hornets battled back from a 20-point deficit. The UConn product ignited an 18-4 run to begin the third to get Charlotte within four points. Boston was able to keep the Hornets from taking the lead, but Walker scored nine points in the period and the Hornets trailed by just one entering the fourth quarter.

C’S HANG ON

The Hornets continued to hang around, as Boston led by three with under five minutes to play. But Irving nailed a deep deuce, and then Tatum slammed home a fast-break dunk to swell the lead to seven with three to play.

The lead would oscillate between five and nine for the remainder of the period before Horford drilled a dagger 3-pointer with 40 seconds to play to seal the win.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT

Get up, rook.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will take the floor again Thursday night when they host the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.