Champions League Draw: Internet, UCL Stars React To Round Of 16 Matchups

The soccer world has good reason to stir over events that will take place months from now.

UEFA on Monday conducted the Champions League round of 16 draw, setting eight matchups that will go a long way toward determining this season’s winner of European soccer’s elite competition this season. The best of those matchups almost sent the internet into meltdown, as teams, fans and players reacted with glee to what are expected to be seismic meetings.

Tottneham vs. Juventus will feature Italian soccer’s juggernaut against one of England’s rising powers. Juventus’ Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio seem excited about their March 7 trip to London.

Bayern Munich stalwarts Franck Ribery, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are excited about their games against Turkish club Besiktas.

… and it's #Besiktas 🇹🇷 An interesting draw for us… they're in a good shape. Let's do it @fcbayern #UCLDraw — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) December 11, 2017

Besiktas it is! — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) December 11, 2017

Despite retiring last season, AS Roma legend Francesco Totti warns his former teammates against overlooking Shakhtar Donetsk.

REACTION | 💬 | Francesco Totti gives his thoughts on our draw against @FCShakhtar_eng… Your verdict? #UCL #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/j43Hir7iOd — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 11, 2017

Real Madrid and PSG will kick off their epic round of 16 series on Feb. 14. Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos has little to say about the draw, but the rest of the internet picks up the slack.

nice draw — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) December 11, 2017

Real Madrid vs PSG on Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day 2018 is cancelled. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) December 11, 2017

Real Madrid vs PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League though… #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/hb3QplYAyQ — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) December 11, 2017

Accurate representation of Real Madrid vs PSG #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/Z5NxTYEod3 — Ryuk Shinigami (@BassettsSweets) December 11, 2017

Much of the reaction to Barcelona vs. Chelsea centers around Lionel Messi’s historic futility against the Blues.

Messi – All Goals vs Chelsea pic.twitter.com/um5nQoYiSZ — Twitugal💫 (@Twitugal) December 11, 2017

0 – Lionel Messi has faced Chelsea eight times without scoring a single goal from 29 shots; his worst record against a single club during his career. Hex. #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/PDe4GOndTQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2017

