Champions League Draw: Internet, UCL Stars React To Round Of 16 Matchups

The soccer world has good reason to stir over events that will take place months from now.
UEFA on Monday conducted the Champions League round of 16 draw, setting eight matchups that will go a long way toward determining this season’s winner of European soccer’s elite competition this season. The best of those matchups almost sent the internet into meltdown, as teams, fans and players reacted with glee to what are expected to be seismic meetings.
Tottneham vs. Juventus will feature Italian soccer’s juggernaut against one of England’s rising powers. Juventus’ Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio seem excited about their March 7 trip to London.
Bayern Munich stalwarts Franck Ribery, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are excited about their games against Turkish club Besiktas.
Despite retiring last season, AS Roma legend Francesco Totti warns his former teammates against overlooking Shakhtar Donetsk.
Real Madrid and PSG will kick off their epic round of 16 series on Feb. 14. Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos has little to say about the draw, but the rest of the internet picks up the slack.
Much of the reaction to Barcelona vs. Chelsea centers around Lionel Messi’s historic futility against the Blues.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
