Champions League: Liverpool Vs. Porto Round Of 16 Dates, Times Are Announced

Liverpool has been drawn to face FC Porto in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds were paired with the Portuguese club for the first round of the knockout stage during Monday morning’s draw at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

Jurgen Klopp’s side earned its place in the pot as a seeded team after claiming top spot in Group E, ahead of Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and NK Maribor.

The first leg of the last-16 tie will be held at 2:45 p.m. ET on Feb. 14 at Estadio do Dragao, with the return leg to take place at 2:45 p.m. ET on March 6 at Anfield.

Liverpool and Porto have met four times competitively, with the most recent encounter coming in the 2007-08 Champions League group stages. After a 1-1 tie in Portugal, the Reds recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory in the return meeting at Anfield.

The sides also went head-to-head in Liverpool’s run to UEFA Cup success in 2001, with Gerard Houllier’s team earning a goal-less draw in the away leg before winning 2-0 at home in the fifth-round clash.

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com