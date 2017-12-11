Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Vs. PSG Is Round of 16’s Standout Matchup

Fasten your seatbelts, soccer fans. The UEFA Champions League soon will take a dramatic turn.
UEFA conducted the Champions League round of 16 draw on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, with the results producing at least two standout matchups: FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea and two-time defending champion Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain. Those two-legged contests will feature teams, which have legitimate chances of winning European soccer’s elite competition this season. But just two of the four will progress to the quarterfinals.
Chelsea received the toughest draw of the Premier League’s five representatives in the Champions League knockout phase.
Tottenham Hotspur also might feel unlucky to be drawn against Juventus, having recently topped the so-called “Group of Death” in the opening stage of the tournament.
The other three English sides were more fortunate, as Manchester City will face Basel, Manchester United will take on Sevilla and Liverpool will match wits with Porto.
The first legs of the Champions League round of 16 will take place on Feb. 13, 14, 20 and 21. The second legs will be on March 6, 7, 13 and 14.
Champions League round of 16 draw in full
Juventus vs. Tottenham, Feb. 13 and March 7
Basel vs. Manchester City, Feb. 13 and March 7
Porto vs. Liverpool, Feb. 14 and March 6
Real Madrid vs. PSG, Feb. 14 and March 6
Chelsea vs. Barcelona, Feb. 20 and March 14
Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas, Feb. 20 and March 14
Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Feb. 21 and March 13
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma, Feb. 21 and March 13
Photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv
