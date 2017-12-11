Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Vs. PSG Is Round of 16’s Standout Matchup

Fasten your seatbelts, soccer fans. The UEFA Champions League soon will take a dramatic turn.

UEFA conducted the Champions League round of 16 draw on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, with the results producing at least two standout matchups: FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea and two-time defending champion Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain. Those two-legged contests will feature teams, which have legitimate chances of winning European soccer’s elite competition this season. But just two of the four will progress to the quarterfinals.

Chelsea received the toughest draw of the Premier League’s five representatives in the Champions League knockout phase.

6 – Barcelona have progressed from six of their last seven Champions League knockout ties against English opposition – the exception was against Chelsea in the semi-final in 2011/12. History. #UCLDraw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2017

6 – Chelsea will meet Barcelona for the 6th time in the Champions League knockout stages; only Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have met on more occasions (8). Foes. #UCLDraw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur also might feel unlucky to be drawn against Juventus, having recently topped the so-called “Group of Death” in the opening stage of the tournament.

The other three English sides were more fortunate, as Manchester City will face Basel, Manchester United will take on Sevilla and Liverpool will match wits with Porto.

The first legs of the Champions League round of 16 will take place on Feb. 13, 14, 20 and 21. The second legs will be on March 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Champions League round of 16 draw in full

Juventus vs. Tottenham, Feb. 13 and March 7

Basel vs. Manchester City, Feb. 13 and March 7

Porto vs. Liverpool, Feb. 14 and March 6

Real Madrid vs. PSG, Feb. 14 and March 6

Chelsea vs. Barcelona, Feb. 20 and March 14

Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas, Feb. 20 and March 14

Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Feb. 21 and March 13

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma, Feb. 21 and March 13

The round of 16 #UCLdraw has been made 😍 Backing your team to progress? pic.twitter.com/v7I6dSq7Tc — ★ #UCLdraw ★ (@ChampionsLeague) December 11, 2017

Photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv