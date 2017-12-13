Charles Barkley, Steve Kerr Sound Off After Doug Jones’ Alabama Senate Victory

Sports and politics have become increasingly intertwined over the past calendar year. Case in point: Tuesday night’s Alabama senate race.

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in a special election Tuesday to win Alabama’s senate seat, marking the first time the state has elected a Democrat to the U.S. senate since 1992.

Among those invested in Jones’ fortunes was former NBA star Charles Barkley, an Alabama native who actually helped Jones campaign by speaking at rallies throughout his home state.

Shortly after Jones’ victory over Moore, Barkley appeared on CNN and was asked by host Jake Tapper what his message was for President Donald Trump, who supported Moore despite ugly allegations of sexual misconduct against the Alabama politician.

“This is a wake-up call for Democrats,” Barkley told Tapper. “And I told Mr. Jones this, and I love Doug — they’ve taken the black vote and the poor vote for granted for a long time. It’s time for them to get off their (butt) and start making life better for black folks and people who are poor.

“They’ve always had our votes, and they’ve abused our votes, and this is a wake-up call. We’re in a great position now, but this is a wake-up call for Democrats to do better for black people and poor white people.”

Alabama voting results revealed that an overwhelming majority of black men (93 percent) and black women (97 percent) voted for Jones, and that black voters made up an unexpectedly large portion (29 percent) of the Alabama vote, per CNN.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, an outspoken critic of Trump, also publicized his thoughts on Jones’ victory via Twitter.

Kerr then appeared to shout-out Barkley in a reference to the TNT analyst’s alma mater, Auburn.

