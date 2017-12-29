Charles Barkley Threatens To Punch Isaiah Thomas’ Kid For Calling Shaq ‘Fat’

Charles Barkley isn’t about to let anyone mess with Shaquille O’Neal.

Especially not some little kid.

During a recent episode of Isaiah Thomas’ “Book of Isaiah” series, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard’s son, Jaden Thomas, called O’Neal “fat.” And during TNT’s NBA coverage Thursday night, Barkley issued a strong warning to young Jaden.

Check this out:

A bit aggressive, Chuck.

That wasn’t the NBA Hall-of-Famer’s only lowlight from Thursday, however.

During halftime of the Boston Celtics’ game against the Houston Rockets, Barkley claimed the game was “over” and that the C’s would lose. But Boston erased a 26-point deficit to, once again, make Barkley eat his words.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images