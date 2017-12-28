Check Out New Patriots Linebacker James Harrison’s Insane Gym Workouts

Devin McCourty said it best Wednesday after James Harrison joined the New England Patriots ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets: “He’s a well-put-together human being. Scary-looking, some would probably say.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

Harrison has been an absolute beast throughout his 15-year NFL career. Even as the league’s oldest active defensive player at age 39, the former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is a physical specimen capable of doing some amazing things, especially in the gym, where his workout videos have gone viral in recent years.

ESPN revisited some of Harrison’s impressive workouts in a mash-up video published Wednesday on the network’s YouTube account:

If that’s not enough, check out this behind-the-scenes look the Steelers gave back in September of Harrison’s offseason workouts:

The Muscle Madness YouTube account even declared Harrison the “strongest NFL player” in the title of a mash-up video published in September, about a week after the Steelers posted their video:

And how about his reasoning for working out in sweats?

James Harrison explaining why he wears sweats to work out is the best thing you’ll see all day 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/kSXeginSkh — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) December 26, 2017

In other words, yes. McCourty’s assessment is completely accurate.

Although Harrison played just 40 snaps this season before being cut by the Steelers and signing with the Patriots, it’s obvious he’s still in tremendous shape and not someone we’d advise messing with.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images