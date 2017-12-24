Check Out This Aggressive Make-Out From ‘Kiss Cam’ At Patriots Game

We’re not sure what was tougher to watch at Gillette Stadium on Sunday: the New England Patriots’ porous secondary, or the stadium’s big board.

During the first half of the Patriots’ crucial Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills, fans at Gillette were treated to another cringe-worthy edition of the “Kiss Cam.” The smooch tube never is pleasant to look at it, but it was especially gross Sunday afternoon.

Check this out:

(Warning: The following video isn’t NSFW, but it’s definitely gross.)

Ew!

While we can neither confirm nor deny whether these two lovebirds are parents, we certainly feel for their kid(s) if they are.

As stomach-churning as this moment was, Patriots fans did have something enjoyable to watch in the first half, thanks to tight end Rob Gronkowski.