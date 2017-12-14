Christian Pulisic Claims USMNT Player Of The Year Award As Youngest Winner

Christian Pulisic has confirmed the future is now for the United States men’s soccer team.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Thursday on its website the Team USA phenom was voted U.S. Soccer’s Male Player of the Year for 2017. Pulisic won in a landslide, claiming 94 percent of the votes among players who appeared in a men’s national-team game, men’s and youth men’s national-team coaches, MLS, NASL and USL coaches and select players, administrators and media members.

Pulisic thanked voters via video message he shared on Twitter.

Very humbled to win @ussoccer_mnt Player of the Year. Thank You! pic.twitter.com/j5yx4XjJFj — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) December 14, 2017

Pulisic, 19, becomes the youngest-ever winner of U.S. soccer’s player of the year award. Landon Donovan previously held the record, having won the award in 2003 at age 21.

The honor concludes a banner year for Pulisic, who was a key player for the United States and his club, German power Borussia Dortmund, this year.

19-year-old Christian Pulisic is the first teenager named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year. Previous youngest winner was 21-year-old Landon Donovan in 2003. pic.twitter.com/ERuK8QUdAm — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) December 14, 2017

Despite the United States’ failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, this award will help history remember Pulisic’s emergence as a silver lining in the cloud that was a dour 2017 for Team USA.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images