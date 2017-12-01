Clippers’ Austin Rivers Appears To Tell Home Fans To Shut The F— Up

Fair warning to anyone planning to sit courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game: Don’t chirp Austin Rivers.

The Clippers saw their three-game winning come to an end Thursday with a 126-107 loss to the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center. And toward the end of the fourth the quarter, a clearly ticked off Rivers allowed his frustration to boil over, as he got into a heated confrontation with some home fans.

Check this out:

(Warning: The following video contains some NSFW language)

Austin Rivers got into a discussion with a fan that ended with him saying "shut the f*** up" pic.twitter.com/mTJXC9x7PX — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 1, 2017

Hey! This is supposed to be a family-friendly environment, Austin.

Rivers explained himself after the game.

“He was being a fairweather a– fan,” Rivers said, per ClutchPoints.com. “He was talking s— about the team, but he was cheering the first half. And then the second half he was talking about Steve Ballmer and Doc and DJ and saying demeaning stuff to my other teammates. Austin and DJ, y’all need help. I don’t like that. I like fans who ride or die with you, and there’s a lot of good ones here that show up to the game.

“He was talking s— about the team, not even me.”

Rivers certainly didn’t give the fan a reason to chirp him, as the 25-year-old scored a team-high 25 points. Furthermore, the Duke product is having his best season yet, as he’s averaging a career-high 13.8 points through 20 games.

Hopefully Rivers’ dad, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, gave him some fatherly advice after the outburst.

