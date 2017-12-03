Clippers Reportedly Want These Three Bucks Players In DeAndre Jordan Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks already have made one big trade this season, and it appears the team could be in business to make another.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times in Wisconsin, the Bucks are one of four teams with heavy interest in trading for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, along with the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Milwaukee has the assets to make a trade for a star player, as the roster has a nice foundation of young, promising players. And as Woelfel reports, the Clippers are eyeing three of those players in a potential trade for Jordan.

“Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan,” Woelfel writes. “One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting center, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton.

“The Clippers, I’ve been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them.”

The Bucks aren’t desperate for interior help, but Greg Monroe’s departure in the Eric Bledsoe trade certainly left a hole in the team’s frontcourt. Jordan would fill that void in spades, but he wouldn’t come at a cheap price.

If this proposed trade were to take place, Jordan, obviously, would replace Henson as Milwaukee’s starting center, but losing both Brogdon and Middleton would bring the Bucks’ depth down a great deal.

A trade involving Jordan could be imminent for Los Angeles, as its season slowly but surely is becoming a lost one following Patrick Beverley’s season-ending knee injury, as well as Blake Griffin’s knee ailment, which reportedly will sideline the big man for at least two months. The Clippers’ roster, at present, lacks high-end talent, and shipping Jordan might be the most efficient way of fixing the issue.

But as recent reports indicate, L.A. won’t consider a deal unless an inquiring team is prepared to exchange a hefty haul.

