College Football Playoff Rankings 2017: Final Field Of Four Makes History

We have ourselves a “Final Four” in college football.
The College Football Playoff selection committee entered Sunday with arguably its toughest test yet, having to decide between a one-loss Alabama team and a Ben Ten champion Ohio State team — not to mention the Pac 12 champion USC Trojans and one-loss Wisconsin Badgers.
But a decision had to be made, and at 12:30 p.m. ET, the selection committee revealed who will be playing in this season’s College Football Playoff.
1. Clemson
2. Oklahoma
3. Georgia
4. Alabama
SEC powers Georgia and Alabama getting in at Nos. 3 and 4 marks the first time two teams from the same conference have made the College Football Playoff since the new format’s inception in 2014.
The Big 10, meanwhile, got an especially tough draw, as Ohio State and Wisconsin were the first two out at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
ACC champion Clemson and Big 12 champion Oklahoma were virtual locks after 12-1 seasons.
Here are the semifinal matchups now that the rankings are set:
Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET
Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET
Thumbnail photo courtesy of Albert Cesare/Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports
