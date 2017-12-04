Conor McGregor, Max Holloway Exchange Fiery Shots; Megafight Next?

Max Holloway is slowly climbing up the UFC pound-for-pound rankings after knocking out Jose Aldo for the second time this year to defend the featherweight title at UFC 218.

His destructive victory, which was his 12th straight win, got MMA fans murmuring about a potential superfight between “Blessed” and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The rumblings caught McGregor’s attention, who was quick to remind everyone how badly he battered a 21-year-old Holloway four years ago in Boston.

I miss those sunglasses. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:03am PST

(Yes, that is former Boston Red Sox World Series hero Shane Victorino pictured with fellow Hawaii native Holloway.)

A lot has changed since 2013 for Holloway. He has yet to lose since getting knocked out by McGregor, and he has essentially defeated almost every noteworthy featherweight contender in the division.

Holloway responded to McGregor’s jab with an Instagram post of his own to remind The Notorious that it’s no longer 2015 — the last time McGregor fought in the featherweight class.

‪Miss the sunglasses? I bet you also miss 2015 brother. Retired fighters love the past.‬ A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:26am PST

There’s still no word when McGregor will step back into the octagon, but the lightweight king has never defended a championship belt. He will likely have to fight interim champion Tony Ferguson before pursuing any other weight class. Then again, McGregor is known for playing by his own rules at times, and it really wouldn’t be a surprise if he starts building up the hype surrounding a megafight with Holloway.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images