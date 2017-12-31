Corey Coleman’s Red-Zone Drop Puts Perfect Bow On Browns’ 0-16 Season

Oh, to be a Cleveland Browns fan.

The Browns put up a decent fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but ultimately lost 28-24 to become just the second team in NFL history to go 0-16 in a season. And if there ever were a single play to perfectly sum up the current state of the Browns, it came during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.

Trailing 28-24 with 1:54 remaining, the Browns faced 4th-and-two from the Steelers’ 27-yard line. Cleveland quarterback DeShone Kizer managed to escape pressure and throw the ball to a wide-open Corey Coleman, but the second-year wideout dropped the ball, sealing the Browns’ depressing fate.

Here’s the play:

Major S/O to Corey Coleman for allowing America to celebrate the #Browns PERFECT SZN pic.twitter.com/fQbEhwlVfp — Eh (@austinsurina) December 31, 2017

You have to feel bad for the Browns and their fans after that one.

But let’s be honest: Even if Coleman caught the ball and the Browns somehow took the lead, they probably would’ve found a way to lose the game regardless. But hey, they have the Nos. 1 and 4 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, so maybe there’s reason for hope.

Actually … no, no there’s not.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images