Coyotes’ Amazing Pond-Hockey Goal Proves NHL’s 3-On-3 Overtime Is Perfect

The NHL has made some divisive additions over the years: coach’s challenges, shootouts and conference realignments, just to name a few.

But man, did they ever nail it with 3-on-3 overtime.

Still on the fence? Watch this incredible play from the Arizona Coyotes that set up center Clayton Keller’s game-winning goal against the Washington Capitals on Friday:

Who ever thought 3-on-3 OT could be so nasty. 😨 pic.twitter.com/fdmbH1qFQE — NHL (@NHL) December 23, 2017

Wow, talk about about a pond-hockey goal.

The NHL currently is experiencing an influx of dynamic young talent, including the 19-year-old Keller, who scored his 13th goal of the season on this play. And while these players certainly shine in 5-on-5, the new overtime rules allow them to really showcase their skills.

Furthermore, in an era where every professional sports league seemingly is bogged down by over-officiating and micromanagement, it’s a joy to see situations where creativity is allowed to take center stage.

